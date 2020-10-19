Scattered showers for some as we warm up through the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We turn the calendar from a weekend of changeable weather in the mountains to a much warmer work week.

Today and Tonight

We’ve got a stubborn frontal boundary hung up not far from us this morning right around the Ohio River. For most of us, it’s brought clouds, but a few of us could see showers...especially in our western sections and those closer to the I-64 corridor. Either way, the warm up starts today, as even with the cloud cover, highs will be pushing 70° as we go through the afternoon, though probably a bit lower in areas seeing rain.

We’ll start to dry out as the frontal boundary retreats back to the north, leaving us with just the cloudiness to deal with heading through the overnight hours. Though, we’ll start to see those clouds thin going through the night, with lows falling back to the upper 50s.

Tuesday and Tuesday Night

Drier weather takes hold for Tuesday as we’ll start to filter the clouds on out of here and get back to at least partly cloudy skies. I can’t rule out an early shower, but those should be few and far between. Highs end up into the middle 70s with sunshine and southerly winds. This will lead to another mild night on Tuesday night, with lows still in the middle 50s...a good 5-10° above normal. More mostly clear skies will be with us, though we’ll keep an eye on that patchy fog.

The Back Half of the Week

Things are looking rather toasty by October standards as we go towards Wednesday and Thursday. A very warm air mass will be in place, giving us highs closer to 80° under mostly to partly sunny skies. Clouds will begin to slowly increase late on Thursday as our next front works closer for the weekend. We may have to dodge a few showers on Friday before rain chances increase on Saturday. Highs will quickly fall back into the middle then lower 70s. We’ll keep and eye on this period as another front could sweep through either late in the weekend or early next week and really re-introduce the fall feel.

