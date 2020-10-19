Advertisement

Police: Woman arrested in 2009 murder case

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Lexington police say a woman has been arrested in connection to a 2009 murder case.

According to news reports, 34-year-old Rachel Martin has been charged with murder for the death of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers.

Sowers, the owner of Charlie’s Restaurant and Lounge, was found suffering from a head injury at his home in May 2009. Sowers eventually died at a local hospital due to blunt force trauma.

Lexington police say Martin was taken into custody Friday. She is booked at Lincoln County Regional jail pending extradition to Lexington.

No further details were immediately available.

