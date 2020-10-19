Advertisement

Pandemic fatigue could lead to increased coronavirus cases

By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - To celebrate the fall season, Emily Morris drove to a local winery with her friends on Saturday. But the crowds convinced her to stay in the car.

“We saw people everywhere without masks on,” Morris said. “As we drove forward, we could see people going into the winery, out in the playground area with the kids. We maybe saw two people out of hundreds wearing masks.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic, large crowds would cause frustration about long lines. Now, it’s a health hazard. Morris took one look at them and left.

“It just made us so nervous to even get out because we’re trying to protect ourselves but have fun at the same time, and I just would not have been able to enjoy myself,” Morris said. “I would’ve been worrying the whole time.”

After seven months of quarantine, restrictions and face masks, some suffer from pandemic fatigue. Also, guidelines are in place; fewer people appear to be following them.

“We are seeing more COVID fatigue, not just even in our numbers and talking to clients but even just personally going around and seeing what people are doing,” Kentucky Department of Public Health Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said.

Monday, 647 new cases and nine more deaths were reported in Kentucky. More than 1,500 new cases and 23 deaths were reported in Indiana. It’s some of the states' highest numbers yet. However, guidelines are being disregarded.

Moyer said the Department monitors businesses, but it’s up to the general public to know and follow the rules.

