Advertisement

More Floyd County classrooms under quarantine

Contact tracing will happen throughout the week by the health department, which will let families know a release date.
Contact tracing will happen throughout the week by the health department, which will let families know a release date.(WSAZ)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Five more Floyd County classrooms are currently in a 14-day quarantine by the Floyd County Health Department.

School officials say the second grade class at Allen Elementary was sent home along with four groups at Prestonsburg Elementary.

Those groups are one first grade class, one second grade class, one third grade class, and the entire fourth grade.

Contact tracing will happen throughout the week by the health department, which will let families know a release date.

The quarantines were announced in two Facebook posts, one on Saturday and the other on Sunday, you can see those below.

Please be aware and know that we are continuing to provide you with as much information as possible.

Posted by Floyd County Schools on Saturday, October 17, 2020

Please be aware and know that we are continuing to provide you with as much information as possible.

Posted by Floyd County Schools on Sunday, October 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WKU students give top issues they’re voting on

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"As long as I can actually see a candidate I think can really get us through [covid], I think that’s someone who’d have my vote.”

News

Pandemic leaves Warren County man homeless and struggling

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"What really hurt me was getting to and from work. I thought I had a guaranteed ride every day," says Skippy.

News

What small farms are doing to stay alive in East Tennessee

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alan Williams
In a recent Agriculture Census count, it was found here and nationwide that there’s been a 14 percent drop in small farms.

State

Police: Woman arrested in 2009 murder case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person has been arrested in connection with the 2009 Charlie Sowers murder.

Latest News

News

Knott County Schools goes virtual

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
School officials made this decision due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests in the county.

News

Civil War comes alive in Laurel County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Reenactors put on an in person history lesson this weekend remembering battles that took place in the region 159 years ago.

News

First in series of murals in Paintsville set to begin phase two of construction

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The first mural at Paint Creek Park is set to begin phase two of its construction on Monday.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 228,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Elizabethtown: Kentucky skydiver killed during dive

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
According to a Facebook post from Skydive Kentucky, LLC., one of their experienced and licensed skydivers were killed after suffering fatal injuries following an unsuccessful landing during a dive.

News

One dead in Knott County murder

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
roopers arrived at Babe Bolen Drive where they found 29-year-old Travis Short shot his uncle.