More Floyd County classrooms under quarantine

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Five more Floyd County classrooms are currently in a 14-day quarantine by the Floyd County Health Department.

School officials say the second grade class at Allen Elementary was sent home along with four groups at Prestonsburg Elementary.

Those groups are one first grade class, one second grade class, one third grade class, and the entire fourth grade.

Contact tracing will happen throughout the week by the health department, which will let families know a release date.

The quarantines were announced in two Facebook posts, one on Saturday and the other on Sunday, you can see those below.

