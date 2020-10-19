Local health departments announce new COVID-19 cases Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and new deaths on Monday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 57 new cases and seven probable cases. Knott County had nine new cases bringing the county’s total to 293 with 144 of those active. Lee County reported nine new cases which brings the county’s total to 37 with 22 of those active. There are six new cases in Leslie County bringing the county’s total to 114 with 58 of those active. Letcher Reported nine new cases bringing the county’s total 274 with 135 of those active. Perry County has 29 new cases which brings the county’s total to 445 with 129 of those active. Wolfe County reported one new case bringing the county’s total to 61 with 23 of those are active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 10 new cases, 14 probable cases and 20 recovered cases in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 408 with 89 of those active. Jackson County has three new cases, two probable cases and six recovered cases bringing the county’s total to 240 with 47 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are 23 recovered cases, five probable cases and 14 new cases with six of those new cases being in Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation. Four are employees and two are residents. 12 of the 23 recovered cases are from Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation as well.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 77 new cases from Saturday through Monday. There were 21 new cases Saturday, 15 new cases Sunday and 41 new cases Monday. This brings the county’s total to 1,249 with 445 of those active. 14 are in the hospital. Tony Brown Laurel County Clerk’s Facebook page announced the county clerk’s office and PVA will be closed due to a positive COVID-19 case.

The Bell County Health Department reported 17 new cases bringing the county’s total to 615 with 59 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 29 new cases. Two are from 10/17, 11 are from 10/18 and 16 are from Monday. This brings the county’s total to 738.

The Knox County Health Department reported 29 new cases with three of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 750 with 186 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported four new cases bringing the county’s total to 570.

The Johnson County Health Department is warning that if you were at People’s Bank at the Inez on Tuesday, October 13th or Wednesday, October 14th you may have been exposed to COVID-19. You are asked to monitor your symptoms.

