Laurel County Clerk’s Office closed due to case of COVID-19
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday, the Laurel County Clerk’s office was shut down due to a positive COVID-19 case in their office.
Now, early voting will take place at the Annex building.
In a Facebook Post by Tony Brown Laurel County Clerk, it said the absentee ballot drop-box has also been relocated to the Early Voting Center in Annex until the office reopens.
