Laurel County Clerk’s Office closed due to case of COVID-19

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday, the Laurel County Clerk’s office was shut down due to a positive COVID-19 case in their office.

Now, early voting will take place at the Annex building.

In a Facebook Post by Tony Brown Laurel County Clerk, it said the absentee ballot drop-box has also been relocated to the Early Voting Center in Annex until the office reopens.

THE OFFICE IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE IN OFFICE! Early Voting will continue in Annex Building. Thank you for your understanding. Posted by Tony Brown Laurel County Clerk on Monday, October 19, 2020

