Landon Young named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky senior Landon Young has been named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

This is the second time in his career that he has earned this honor.

Young was dominant in Saturday’s 34-7 win at No. 18 Tennessee. This was Kentucky’s first win in Knoxville since 1984. The veteran tackle graded at 90 percent with 10 knockdown blocks as the Cats piled up 187 rushing yards, including 159 in the second half as they took control of the line of scrimmage with a bruising ground game.

The senior from Lexington did not allow any sacks of quarterback pressure and he produced 22 blocks at the point of attack, including Chris Rodriguez' touchdown in the second half.

Young, a team captain, has appeared in 41 career games with 26 starts and was named to preseason All-SEC teams by Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and Pick Six Previews this season. He also is on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List for his work in the community.

Kentucky (2-2) visits Missouri Saturday at 4:00 on the SEC Network.

