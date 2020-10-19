Knott County Schools goes virtual

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, officials with Knott County Schools announced on Facebook that the school district would be moving to virtual learning beginning on Monday, October 19.

School officials made this decision due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests in the county and a large number of people in quarantine over the weekend.

The school district will deliver meals on the same schedule as the beginning of the school year.

Read the statement here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.