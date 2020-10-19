Hand-written campaign mailer from Rep. Robert Gofroth’s wife causes controversy

(WYMT) - People in the 89th district House race of Laurel, Madison and Jackson Counties received a mailer this past weekend of what appears to be a card from Ashley Goforth asking people to support her husband Robert Goforth.

Last spring, Goforth was accused of strangling his wife and was indicted on those felony charges in September of 2020.

The letter comes two weeks after Mrs. Goforth issued a statement saying her husband should not be criminally charged.

Mike Van Winkle, Goforth’s opponent in the general election, says the letter is a form of campaign communication yet he says there is a rule that isn’t being followed.

“This should have on it a ‘paid for by.’ It basically looks like a handwritten letter, from Mr. Goforth’s wife. But in reality, it is a campaign piece. This violates....regulations," aid Winkle.

We tried numerous times to reach out to Rep. Goforth by calling his phone, leaving both email and Facebook messages with his campaign. Those were not returned Monday.

We also reached out to the Kentucky Republican Party for comments but our calls were not returned.

