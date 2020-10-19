Advertisement

Hand-written campaign mailer from Rep. Robert Gofroth’s wife causes controversy

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - People in the 89th district House race of Laurel, Madison and Jackson Counties received a mailer this past weekend of what appears to be a card from Ashley Goforth asking people to support her husband Robert Goforth.

Last spring, Goforth was accused of strangling his wife and was indicted on those felony charges in September of 2020.

The letter comes two weeks after Mrs. Goforth issued a statement saying her husband should not be criminally charged.

Mike Van Winkle, Goforth’s opponent in the general election, says the letter is a form of campaign communication yet he says there is a rule that isn’t being followed.

“This should have on it a ‘paid for by.’ It basically looks like a handwritten letter, from Mr. Goforth’s wife. But in reality, it is a campaign piece. This violates....regulations," aid Winkle.

We tried numerous times to reach out to Rep. Goforth by calling his phone, leaving both email and Facebook messages with his campaign. Those were not returned Monday.

We also reached out to the Kentucky Republican Party for comments but our calls were not returned.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Bethany Cox

Updated: moments ago
|
By Paige Noel
Bethany is a 2020 graduate of Harlan County High School and graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

State

Kentucky voters decide on justice system term lengths, qualifications

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
Voters are already making decisions at the ballot box and from home in the 2020 General Election.

State

Pandemic fatigue could lead to increased coronavirus cases

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
Monday, 647 new cases and nine more deaths were reported in Kentucky.

News

Thornton Park asking for community help with stolen gate

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Gate stolen over the weekend at Thornton Park

News

Be an ELF this year: ELF, Inc. Foster Kids' Christmas Party looking for sponsors

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Elf, Inc. Foster Kids Christmas Party is in need of sponsors.

Latest News

News

Knott County Murder - 6 p.m.

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Local health departments announce new COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and new deaths on Monday.

News

Go Forth Campaign at 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Sudden Link at 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Knott County Murder at 6pm

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6