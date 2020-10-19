Half Christmas trees are newest holiday trend
Half the tree means half the price? There is a new trend of half Christmas trees, where you can now save yourself some time and space this holiday season.
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT
The trees are sawed in half vertically with a flat back that can fit in a corner of the room or against a wall. The trees are artificial and sold pre-lit.
You can find the trees at Walmart, Kohl’s and Target.
