Half Christmas trees are newest holiday trend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Half the tree means half the price? There is a new trend of half Christmas trees, where you can now save yourself some time and space this holiday season.

The trees are sawed in half vertically with a flat back that can fit in a corner of the room or against a wall. The trees are artificial and sold pre-lit.

You can find the trees at Walmart, Kohl’s and Target.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.