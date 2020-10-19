Floyd County woman arrested on drug charges

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, A trooper of the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post arrested Carla Forsyth on drugs charges.

When the troopers arrived at the home in the Galveston Community, they received information about possible drug possession of another person living in the home.

Troopers found eight grams of heroin, methamphetamine, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia in the possession of Carla Forsyth.

She was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Forsyth was transported to the Floyd County Detention Center.

