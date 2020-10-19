Few rain chances tonight, warm days ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A stalled out front to our northwest will provide our northern counties with a few rain chances tonight, but that will move out of our area tomorrow.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see partly cloudy skies with a few rain chances tonight as that stalled out front remains to our northwest. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We will see a few showers possibly linger into the morning hours on Tuesday. Those clouds look to stick around for a little bit as well. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies for most of us by the afternoon hours. We will see mostly clear skies Tuesday night with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures continue Wednesday and Thursday! Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It’ll be warmer especially compared to last week!

Highs drop back down into the mid-70s Friday as a few clouds and rain chances start to return to the mountains. A weak cold front will provide us with some showers Friday night into Saturday. Most of the rain looks to arrive Saturday with highs only getting into the upper 60s. Some of those showers could linger into Sunday, but I think most of us stay on the dry side with highs dropping into the mid-50s.

Another cold front could move in early next week bringing us more rain. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.