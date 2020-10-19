Fayette County schools to start offering in-person services Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School districts across the Commonwealth have recently started bringing students back into the classroom for in-person instruction. Now, Fayette County is being added to the mix. Monday, elementary schools will be ready to offer in-person services to specific students.

“From the day our schools closed last March in response to the arrival of COVID-19 in Kentucky, we’ve been looking forward to welcoming students back to our campus,” says superintendent Manny Caulk.

For now, in-person services are only for certain elementary schoolers. So, how will these lucky students be selected?

“I do want to stress that this is a data-informed decision-making process,” says chief of elementary schools Faith Thompson.

Thompson says the district asked each school to make selections based on data and student needs. She says schools can use 15% of building space. Classrooms can only have 15 people inside, including adults. Each in-person service can only last for two hours.

All of this may not look the same from school to school.

“Every school is different, every school’s layout is different,” Thompson says.

What all schools will have in common though... floor markings, hand washing, and a lot of temperature checks.

The district hopes to start phasing in similar services at middle and high schools next week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.