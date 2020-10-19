Fayette Co. clerk says early voting looks promising

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here in Kentucky, we’re already a week into early in-person voting. The Fayette County Clerk says more than a quarter of Lexington’s registered voters have already voted.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said we are on pace to have more than a million people vote before Election Day. That would include people who voted by mail and are voting in person over the next few weeks.

State and local officials say they hope with so many people voting early, there won’t be long lines come Nov. 3.

But that requires cooperation.

“We’ve got to really avoid waiting until the last minute because it will overwhelm those eight locations. People will have to wait in line quite a while,” Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. said.

Blevins says so far around 28 percent of registered voters in Lexington have already voted.

The people WKYT’S Victor Puente talked to today casting their ballots said there wasn’t really a reason to wait until the last minute.

“This has absolutely been the most painless, easy process," voter Jim Regan said. “I was in and out before you knew it.”

They also said they’d like to see this process continue.

“I thought it went so easily,” voter Amy Haga said. “I was just sharing with one of the workers that I’m hoping this will be something that will be a regular occurrence in Kentucky. I know other states do early in-person voting.”

But Blevins says this process has maxed out his staffing capabilities. He also said finding locations that could be open for weeks, and that fit the criteria, would be difficult when we aren’t in a pandemic.

“If I’m wearing my hat as a voter of course. This is a smorgasbord of options,” Blevins said. “Every possible way you could vote. As a county clerk, however, I have to say we can’t make this a permanent solution.”

He encourages absentee voters to return those as early as possible so his office can help if there are any mistakes.

So far, almost 60 percent of the absentee ballots in Fayette County have been returned. Statewide, that number is just over 51 percent.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.