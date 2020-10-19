Advertisement

Civil War comes alive in Laurel County

The reenactment happens on the third weekend in October.
By Tommy Pool
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Every year on the third weekend in October, the Laurel Home Guard puts on the annual Battle of Wildcat Mountain and London reenactments. ￼

“We do two different battles. Ones on Saturday ones on Sunday. There were two significant battles that happened in this area,” said Terry Kid, Captain of 5th Kentucky Companies D, E, and, F.

The two battles began on October 21, 1861.

“This was considered the first union victory￼ of the civil war,” said Robert Zulliger who helped start the event 22 years ago. “Lincoln said whoever wins Kentucky is going to win the war.”

Each year the event offers many things like a small vendor fair with time-related souvenirs and reenactments of Civil War battles.￼￼

“It’s interesting for people just to come out￼ and see the muskets And smell the powder and hear the cannons￼￼￼ and feel the precision from those cannons,” said Kidd.

Reenactors come from far and wide to participate. Robert Zulliger has since moved to Ohio but he comes back every year.

“This is our heritage, you know?￼ You come back and honor the history the heritage that’s here,” said Zulliger.

Bringing the battles to life for an in-person history lesson.￼

“It’s important to know our history so we don’t repeat it or it will happen again inevitably,” said George Anthony.

The event was a bit different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some events on the schedule were canceled including School Day on Friday which serves as a field trip for students. Handwashing stations were available and social distancing was encouraged.￼￼

