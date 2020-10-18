Perry Central holds on to beat Letcher Central, win 53rd district girls’ soccer title

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a back and forth battle between Perry Central and Letcher Central. But a second half goal from Karley Hensley sealed back-to-back district championships for the Lady ‘Dores as Letcher Central’s push for an equalizer fell short.

After Perry Central’s 1-0 win, both teams advance to the 14th Region tournament along with Estill County and Powell County. The tournament will be held at Perry Central. The semifinals will take place at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20. The championship will be held the next night at 8:30 p.m. in a double header with the boys 14th Region tournament.

