Advertisement

Perry Central holds on to beat Letcher Central, win 53rd district girls’ soccer title

Perry Central's girls soccer team celebrates winning the 2020 53rd district soccer title over Letcher Central.
Perry Central's girls soccer team celebrates winning the 2020 53rd district soccer title over Letcher Central.(WYMT)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a back and forth battle between Perry Central and Letcher Central. But a second half goal from Karley Hensley sealed back-to-back district championships for the Lady ‘Dores as Letcher Central’s push for an equalizer fell short.

After Perry Central’s 1-0 win, both teams advance to the 14th Region tournament along with Estill County and Powell County. The tournament will be held at Perry Central. The semifinals will take place at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20. The championship will be held the next night at 8:30 p.m. in a double header with the boys 14th Region tournament.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports Overtime

Leslie County gets road victory over Knott Central

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Leslie County gets road victory over Knott Central

Sports

Kentucky beats No. 18 Tennessee in Knoxville for the first time since 1984

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Willie Hope
Both Kelvin Joseph and Jamin Davis had pick six's early in the second quarter to give Kentucky a 14-0 lead.

Sports

Legassey 47-yard FG as time expires gets Troy past EKU 31-29

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Evan Legassey kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired to give Troy a 31-29 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Sports

WATCH: John Schlarman receives game ball after UK beats UT

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Kentucky’s offensive line coach is battling cancer and he gave a pre-game speech in Knoxville.

Latest News

Sports

Vols honoring Kentucky Wildcats linebacker

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Tennessee Vols are honoring Kentucky junior linebacker Chris Oats during Saturdays game by rotating No. 22.

Sports

WATCH: District play on the gridiron continues around the Mountains

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Highlights from Week 6 of the high school football season.

Sports

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime: October 16, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
We have highlights from Week 6 of the high school football season, plus a look at Kentucky-Tennessee football on Saturday.

Sports

Scores from Week 6 of the high school football season

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope and Associated Press
Here are the scores from Week 6 of the high school football season

Sports Overtime

LCA outlasts No. 2 Somerset in instant classic

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
LCA outlasts No. 2 Somerset in instant classic

Sports Overtime

Breathitt County uses big second half to defeat Greenup County

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Breathitt County uses big second half to defeat Greenup County