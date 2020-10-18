Paintsville pulls away from West Carter late to stay undefeated

PAINTSVLILE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a tightly contested first half, Paintsville used 20 fourth quarter points to pull away from West Carter, 34-12 the final.

Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter. Jake Hyden had two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one of those on the first play of the quarter. In between those, AJ James had a 94-yard pick six to give Paintsville a 27-12 lead and seal the deal.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the first two quarters with Paintsville taking a 14-12 lead into the half. West Carter’s Leetavious Cline and Paintsville’s Harris Phelps both had rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, while Jake Hyden hits Karsten Poe for a stellar TD catch and West Carter’s Orry Perry found Jackson Bond just before the half.

WATCH: This is the Karsten Poe catch on 4th and forever for Paintsville. Goes up and gets it, toe down, Tigers went up 14-12. They would pull away in the second half to win, 34-12. Full highlights tonight on @SportsOT . pic.twitter.com/SPh85fG5GG — Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) October 18, 2020

Paintsville moves to 5-0 with the win all while handing West Carter its first loss of the season. As of right now, the Tigers are scheduled to play at Raceland in Week 7 on October 23, while West Carter hosts East Ridge.

