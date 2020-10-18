Advertisement

Paintsville pulls away from West Carter late to stay undefeated

By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PAINTSVLILE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a tightly contested first half, Paintsville used 20 fourth quarter points to pull away from West Carter, 34-12 the final.

Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter. Jake Hyden had two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one of those on the first play of the quarter. In between those, AJ James had a 94-yard pick six to give Paintsville a 27-12 lead and seal the deal.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the first two quarters with Paintsville taking a 14-12 lead into the half. West Carter’s Leetavious Cline and Paintsville’s Harris Phelps both had rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, while Jake Hyden hits Karsten Poe for a stellar TD catch and West Carter’s Orry Perry found Jackson Bond just before the half.

Paintsville moves to 5-0 with the win all while handing West Carter its first loss of the season. As of right now, the Tigers are scheduled to play at Raceland in Week 7 on October 23, while West Carter hosts East Ridge.

