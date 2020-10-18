Advertisement

One dead in Knott County murder

(WJHG)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police said troopers with Hazard Post 13 received a call at 10:54 Sunday morning of two people who were shot in the Garrett community of Knott County.

Troopers arrived at Babe Bolen Drive where they found 29-year-old Travis Short shot his uncle, 45-year-old Denver Patrick, and 68-year-old Edna Patrick.

Officials say Short fired multiple shots at Denver Patrick, fatally wounding him. He was pronounced dead by the Knott County Coroner’s Office.

Edna Patrick suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for her injuries. She is in stable condition.

Short was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail and charged with murder, Assault 1st, and Tampering with physical evidence.

