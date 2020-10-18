Matt Anderson’s record-breaking performance leads Pike Central to shootout win over Magoffin County
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was just Matt Anderson’s night for Pike Central. The Hawks' sophomore running back ran for nine touchdowns in Pike Central’s 82-52 win over Magoffin County. The nine touchdowns on the ground are a new record for most in a game in KHSAA history.
In addition to Anderson’s state record, the Hawks set a new school record for points with 82.
The Hawks are scheduled to travel Belfry on October 23 as of right now, while Magoffin County is scheduled to host Clay County.
