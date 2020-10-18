Matt Anderson’s record-breaking performance leads Pike Central to shootout win over Magoffin County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was just Matt Anderson’s night for Pike Central. The Hawks' sophomore running back ran for nine touchdowns in Pike Central’s 82-52 win over Magoffin County. The nine touchdowns on the ground are a new record for most in a game in KHSAA history.

Matt Anderson's 9 touchdowns all being on the ground is also a new state record! Previously there was a three-way tie at 8, but now Matt Anderson stands alone. — The Hawk's Hangout (@PCHawksHangout) October 18, 2020

In addition to Anderson’s state record, the Hawks set a new school record for points with 82.

We realize that this is sounding like, well, a broken record... but Pike Central's 82 points scored tonight is also a new school record.



This surpasses the 80 that the Hawks scored at Tug Valley, WV on Oct. 4, 2019. — The Hawk's Hangout (@PCHawksHangout) October 18, 2020

The Hawks are scheduled to travel Belfry on October 23 as of right now, while Magoffin County is scheduled to host Clay County.

