Magoffin County schools to suspend in-person learning due to spike in COVID-19 cases

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County School officials announced Saturday that schools in the district would move online due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post, officials said they had exceeded the “critical” threshold for cases as determined by the Kentucky Department for Public Health and would move to virtual classes on Monday as a result.

Officials say classes will remain virtual attendance only until they feel it is safe to resume in-person learning.

You can read the full statement below:

