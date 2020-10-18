Magoffin County schools to suspend in-person learning due to spike in COVID-19 cases
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County School officials announced Saturday that schools in the district would move online due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
In a Facebook post, officials said they had exceeded the “critical” threshold for cases as determined by the Kentucky Department for Public Health and would move to virtual classes on Monday as a result.
Officials say classes will remain virtual attendance only until they feel it is safe to resume in-person learning.

