Light showers tonight, warm up ahead

By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain chances continue for the beginning of the new week.

Tonight

This evening light showers will continue to move through our region. They have been moving out of the southwest and towards the northeast. As they move through they should start to break up a little. Our western counties should see the soggiest weather, while our southeast counties will stay mainly dry with a possible sprinkle. We hold onto the rain chances overnight, as well.

Tonight, a system will approach to our north. This will cause a few rain chances from the bottom of that system to dip into our region early Monday. The cloud cover associated with these showers should keep us on the warmer side. Lows only drop into the low 50s.

Extended Forecast

Heading into next week, a cold front looks to stall out to our northwest which will provide us with scattered showers mainly in our northern counties throughout the day Monday. Highs will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday we look to dry out some, but with we can’t completely rule out a few, stray pop-up showers. Temperatures will warm up into the low to mid-70s for highs.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we look mainly dry and sunny! This allows us to really heat up. You’ll want to get back out the T-shirts because highs will be in the upper 70s nearing 80 both days.

As we head into the end of the week, we look to have another system move through providing some soggier weather and cooler temperatures. The rain chances don’t look to arrive until later in the day Friday. This doesn’t look to affect Friday Night Football as of now, but we will keep an eye on it. Saturday looks to be the soggiest! We will probably see scattered showers all day, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

