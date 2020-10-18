Advertisement

Legassey 47-yard FG as time expires gets Troy past EKU 31-29

Troy beats EKU 31-29.
Troy beats EKU 31-29.(Troy Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Evan Legassey kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired to give Troy a 31-29 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Parker McKinney threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Keyion Dixon, capping a 10-play, 80-yard drive that gave Eastern Kentucky (1-4) the lead with 21 seconds to play.

Reggie Todd returned the ensuing kickoff 35 yards before Legassey kicked the game-winner three plays later.

Gunnar Watson was 26-of-38 passing for 333 yards and threw three touchdown passes to lead Troy (3-1). Kimani Vidal had 143 yards rushing and a 1-yard touchdown run, and is the first true freshman in the program to record back-to-back 100-yard rushing games.

McKinney was 30-of-47 passing for 370 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dixon, including a school-record 90-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Attendance was 10,500 with social distancing measures in place at 30,000-seat Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports Overtime

Leslie County gets road victory over Knott Central

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Leslie County gets road victory over Knott Central

Sports

Perry Central holds on to beat Letcher Central, win 53rd district girls’ soccer title

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Lady Commodores won, 1-0.

Sports

Kentucky beats No. 18 Tennessee in Knoxville for the first time since 1984

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Willie Hope
Both Kelvin Joseph and Jamin Davis had pick six's early in the second quarter to give Kentucky a 14-0 lead.

Sports

WATCH: John Schlarman receives game ball after UK beats UT

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Kentucky’s offensive line coach is battling cancer and he gave a pre-game speech in Knoxville.

Latest News

Sports

Vols honoring Kentucky Wildcats linebacker

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Tennessee Vols are honoring Kentucky junior linebacker Chris Oats during Saturdays game by rotating No. 22.

Sports

WATCH: District play on the gridiron continues around the Mountains

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Highlights from Week 6 of the high school football season.

Sports

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime: October 16, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
We have highlights from Week 6 of the high school football season, plus a look at Kentucky-Tennessee football on Saturday.

Sports

Scores from Week 6 of the high school football season

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope and Associated Press
Here are the scores from Week 6 of the high school football season

Sports Overtime

LCA outlasts No. 2 Somerset in instant classic

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
LCA outlasts No. 2 Somerset in instant classic

Sports Overtime

Breathitt County uses big second half to defeat Greenup County

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Breathitt County uses big second half to defeat Greenup County