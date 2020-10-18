Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating deadly car crash in Magoffin County

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) said the Pikeville Post received a call of a two-car crash in Magoffin County Friday night.

Officials said the crash happened on East Mountain Parkway at the 68-mile marker in the Salyersville community.

When Troopers arrived at the scene, they found 36-year-old Joey Lewis of Banner was driving a 2000 Ford Econoline cargo van in the westbound lane.

Officials said Lewis crossed the centerline and hit a 2019 GMC Acadia driven by 65-year-old William Turner of Garrett.

Troopers said Lewis was thrown from his car and pronounced dead at the scene by the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Thousands fill Downtown Somerset for city’s ‘Moonlight Festival’

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Somerset's 2020 Moonlight Festival gave thousands of people a place to go Saturday.

News

Bowling Green girl battling cancer; asking for community support

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
“Carmen is 10 years old. She was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, bone cancer, and her knee on August 23.”

News

Toys For Tots prepares the North Pole for the upcoming holiday season

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
Be on the lookout for the Toys For Tots donation boxes. They are placing over 100 boxes around Warren County this year and those will go out at the end of October.

News

President Donald Trump tours the mountains thanks to supporters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Trump supporters host a citizens campaign for the president's re-election through a caravan.

Latest News

News

WATCH | October 17th marks the first Saturday of voting in the history of the Commonwealth

Updated: 2 hours ago
Election Day is November 3rd, but around 22 million Americans have already cast their ballot according to the US Election Project.

News

Community members hold vendor rally to support Roy F. Collier Community Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Vendors and shoppers alike gathered in support of the community center.

News

Winchester volunteers repair house for two disabled veterans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The house was deteriorating and the roof was caved-in.

Forecast

Cloudy and dry, rain chances return Sunday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Heading into next week, a cold front looks to stall out to our northwest which will provide us with daily rain chances.

News

By the numbers: Kentucky’s historic win at Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
This is the largest margin of victory on the road vs. an Associated Press-ranked team in school history.

State

Governor Beshear announces 1,295 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths in Kentucky Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
1,295 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Saturday.