Kentucky receives votes in latest AP Top 25 poll after win over Tennessee; Clemson stays No. 1
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is back in the national eye after its 34-7 win over Tennessee in Knoxville. The Cats received 12 votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after their first win at Neyland Stadium since 1984, snapping a 17-game losing streak in Knoxville.
Tennessee dropped out of the Top 25 and only received 11 votes after back-to-back losses. The Volunteers started the season 2-0 before losses to Georgia and Kentucky in the last two weeks.
Clemson remains No. 1 overall after dismantling Georgia Tech on the road, 73-7. The Tigers received 54 of the 62 first place votes. Alabama, who defeated Georgia on Saturday, 41-24, received the other eight first place votes. The Crimson Tide came in at No. 2, while Notre Dame, Georgia and Ohio State round out the top 5. The Buckeyes enter the poll as they prepare to play their first game of the season this coming Saturday vs. Nebraska.
Texas A&M (No. 7) and Florida (No. 10) are the other two SEC teams who made the top 10.
Here’s the full Top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
5. Ohio State
6. Oklahoma State
7. Texas A&M
8. Penn State
9. Cincinnati
10. Florida
11. Miami
12. BYU
13. Oregon
T14. North Carolina
T14. Wisconsin
16. SMU
17. Iowa State
18. Michigan
19. Virginia Tech
20. Kansas State
21. Minnesota
22. Marshall
23. North Carolina State
24. USC
25. Coastal Carolina
