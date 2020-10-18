Advertisement

Kentucky receives votes in latest AP Top 25 poll after win over Tennessee; Clemson stays No. 1

Kentucky beats UT in Knoxville for the 1st time since 1984.
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is back in the national eye after its 34-7 win over Tennessee in Knoxville. The Cats received 12 votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after their first win at Neyland Stadium since 1984, snapping a 17-game losing streak in Knoxville.

Tennessee dropped out of the Top 25 and only received 11 votes after back-to-back losses. The Volunteers started the season 2-0 before losses to Georgia and Kentucky in the last two weeks.

Clemson remains No. 1 overall after dismantling Georgia Tech on the road, 73-7. The Tigers received 54 of the 62 first place votes. Alabama, who defeated Georgia on Saturday, 41-24, received the other eight first place votes. The Crimson Tide came in at No. 2, while Notre Dame, Georgia and Ohio State round out the top 5. The Buckeyes enter the poll as they prepare to play their first game of the season this coming Saturday vs. Nebraska.

Texas A&M (No. 7) and Florida (No. 10) are the other two SEC teams who made the top 10.

Here’s the full Top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Oklahoma State

7. Texas A&M

8. Penn State

9. Cincinnati

10. Florida

11. Miami

12. BYU

13. Oregon

T14. North Carolina

T14. Wisconsin

16. SMU

17. Iowa State

18. Michigan

19. Virginia Tech

20. Kansas State

21. Minnesota

22. Marshall

23. North Carolina State

24. USC

25. Coastal Carolina

