Governor Beshear announces 812 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths in Kentucky Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 812 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Sunday.

“That’s five more families grieving another loved one lost to the coronavirus,” the Governor said. “Let’s remember to light our houses and businesses up green to show them we care and ring bells at 10 a.m. to honor these Kentuckians taken from us too soon.”

116 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. The youngest is only a month old.

At least 87,607 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,317.

“We are in a once-in-a-century global pandemic. Lives are continuing to be affected and lives are being lost to this virus,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Each Kentuckian has to do their part to limit the spread: socially distance, wear masks, and practice good hand hygiene.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information such as recoveries and the updated positivity rate will be delayed until Monday.

