First in series of murals in Paintsville set to begin phase two of construction

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The first of many in a series of murals in Johnson County is set to begin phase two of its construction on Monday.

The project, located at Paint Creek Park beside City Hall, underwent a rigorous 48-hour period as master artists Leslie Heinze and Becky Clay of BlueGrace Studio were tasked with displaying a piece of the town’s heritage for all to see.

Now the next part begins - which involves the public.

For Johnson County family and consumer science agent Brenda Cockerham, the ability to give community members a chance to unwind and have fun was something she could not pass up.

“We’re in a very, a frightful time and we need things to look forward to, things that are encouraging," Cockerham said.

Partnering with Paintsville Main Street, the city hopes to have the first mural completed in the coming weeks, which will cap off this year’s extent of the project.

Cockerham says that when they initially went public with the conversation, they allowed the community to show off their pride.

“When we opened the conversation with the public, we weren’t trying to lead them down a path," Cockerham said. "I just wanted to see what they were proud of.”

How do people go about signing up?

Cockerham encourages to contact their office to make arrangements.

“We have to look at the weather, we have to look at everybody’s schedules," Cockerham said. "We have asked them to call into our office to register because we don’t want to have 50 people there and only six slots for painting.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.