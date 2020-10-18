Advertisement

First in series of murals in Paintsville set to begin phase two of construction

The first mural at Paint Creek Park is set to begin phase two of its construction on Monday.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The first of many in a series of murals in Johnson County is set to begin phase two of its construction on Monday.

The project, located at Paint Creek Park beside City Hall, underwent a rigorous 48-hour period as master artists Leslie Heinze and Becky Clay of BlueGrace Studio were tasked with displaying a piece of the town’s heritage for all to see.

Now the next part begins - which involves the public.

For Johnson County family and consumer science agent Brenda Cockerham, the ability to give community members a chance to unwind and have fun was something she could not pass up.

“We’re in a very, a frightful time and we need things to look forward to, things that are encouraging," Cockerham said.

Partnering with Paintsville Main Street, the city hopes to have the first mural completed in the coming weeks, which will cap off this year’s extent of the project.

Cockerham says that when they initially went public with the conversation, they allowed the community to show off their pride.

“When we opened the conversation with the public, we weren’t trying to lead them down a path," Cockerham said. "I just wanted to see what they were proud of.”

How do people go about signing up?

Cockerham encourages to contact their office to make arrangements.

“We have to look at the weather, we have to look at everybody’s schedules," Cockerham said. "We have asked them to call into our office to register because we don’t want to have 50 people there and only six slots for painting.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 228,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

One dead in Knott County murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
roopers arrived at Babe Bolen Drive where they found 29-year-old Travis Short shot his uncle.

Forecast

Light showers tonight, warm up ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Light rain chances continue the next couple of days.

News

Nurse working to slow COVID-19 spread in west end

Updated: 3 hours ago
West Louisville is leading in positive infections rates in the city.

Latest News

News

Catholic Action Center prepares for cold nights

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Director of the Catholic Action Center, Ginny Ramsey, is worried about the cold nights.

State

Governor Beshear announces 812 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths in Kentucky Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
812 new cases and five new deaths were reported on Sunday.

Regional

Magoffin County schools to suspend in-person learning due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Schools in Magoffin County will move to virtual-only attendance starting Monday.

Regional

Two airlifted to Vanderbilt after fire in Middlesboro Saturday morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A fire in Middlesboro, Ky. is being investigated after two people had to be airlifted to Vanderbilt for burn treatment.

Regional

Virginia Dept. of Health: COVID-19 continues to spike in much of southwest Virginia

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
45 new cases were reported across the WYMT viewing area by the VDH.

News

Martin County Water advocates making their voices heard

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Access to clean and quality drinking water is a problem residents in Martin County have faced for some time. The movement for access to clean and quality drinking water in Martin County is bringing advocates from cities like Newark, New Jersey.