By the numbers: Kentucky’s historic win at Tennessee

Kentucky beat Tennessee 34-7 on Saturday afternoon for its first win in Knoxville since 1984.

Mark Stoops is the first Kentucky football coach to beat Tennessee and Florida on the road since Fran Curci. UK beat Florida in Gainesville in 1979 and the Vols in Knoxville in 1980. Stoops beat the Gators in 2018 and the Volunteers on Saturday.

This 34-7 win in Neyland Stadium is the largest margin of victory in Knoxville since 1893 when Kentucky beat Tennessee 56-0. If you are scoring at home, that’s 107 years.

Last time we won in Neyland: today pic.twitter.com/H3ViaiMAF8 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 17, 2020

Here is a look at this historic win by the numbers: (Per UK Athletics)

Team Records and Series Information

Kentucky is 2-2 and Tennessee is 2-2.

Tennessee leads the series 81-26-9.

This was UK’s first win in Knoxville since 1984.

This was the first time that UK has defeated a ranked Tennessee team in Knoxville.

This was UK’s largest margin of victory vs. Tennessee since a 27-0 win in 1935.

This was UK’s largest margin of victory in Knoxville since the first game of the series, a 56-0 win in 1893.

At 116 games, it is UK’s most-played rivalry, and the third-most played rivalry in SEC history.

Next for Kentucky: the Wildcats are at Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 24. Game time is 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. CT in Columbia) and it will be televised by the SEC Network.

Team Notes

Kentucky’s last win over a ranked SEC team was in 2018 at home over No. 14 Mississippi State.

Kentucky’s last road win over a ranked SEC team was 2018 at Florida.

This is the largest margin of victory on the road vs. an Associated Press-ranked team in school history.

UK got interceptions on three consecutive possessions in the second quarter, returning the first two for touchdowns.

It was the first time that UK had defensive touchdowns in consecutive games since 2015, when Mike Edwards (vs. Charlotte) and Josh Forrest (vs. Louisville) had interception touchdowns.

It was the first time that UK had two defensive touchdowns in the same game since 2014 vs. Louisiana-Monroe, when Josh Forrest and Marcus McWilson had interception touchdowns.

Kentucky has nine interceptions in two games, most in a two-game stretch since 1993 vs. Kent State (two) and Florida (seven).

This is the fewest points UK has allowed in consecutive weeks vs. SEC opponents (nine) since 1976 vs. Florida and at Tennessee (also nine).

Kentucky played a dominant second half, winning 17-0.

UK offensive possessions were touchdown, field goal, touchdown and a 65-yard drive to run out the clock.

The UK defense allowed only 84 yards in the second half, 65 of which did not come until Tennessee’s final possession.

Player Notes

· UK’s game captain was linebacker Boogie Watson.

· Senior quarterback Terry Wilson completed 12 of 15 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

He also had eight carries for a net 32 yards.

· Sophomore running back Chris Rodriguez led the Wildcats on the ground with 13 carries for 73 yards, including a two-yard touchdown run that closed the scoring.

· Senior running back A.J. Rose rushed for 22 yards.

Rose now has 1,497 career rushing yards, moving past Mike Fanuzzi for 22nd place in school history.

· Junior wide receiver Allen Dailey Jr. caught a one-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. It is his first TD of the season and second of his career. For the game, he caught three passes for 25 yards.

· Senior wide receiver Josh Ali paced the Wildcats receiving with four catches for 38 yards.

· Sophomore cornerback Kelvin Joseph jumped the route on a short sideline pass in the second quarter, intercepting the pass and racing 41 yards for a touchdown.

He also had an interception last Saturday vs. Mississippi State. For the game, he also had four tackles and a pass breakup.

· Following Joseph’s TD return, junior linebacker Jamin Davis intercepted a pass over the middle and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown. He went on to have a career-high 12 tackles.

Davis also had an interception last week vs. Mississippi State and has four in his career.

It is the eighth-longest interception return in school history and Kentucky’s longest interception return since David Johnson had a 95-yard TD return at Cincinnati in 1986.

It is UK’s longest interception return vs. an SEC opponent since Darryl Bishop had a 97-yard runback in 1972.

It is UK’s longest interception return in an SEC road game since Joe Stephan had an 89-yarder at Florida in 1969.

· Following Davis' TD return, junior safety Tyrell Ajian had an interception, setting up a field goal. It is Ajian’s third-career interception.

· Senior linebacker Boogie Watson wore uniform No. 22 today in honor of teammate Chris Oats, who is dealing with a serious medical condition.

Watson had six tackles, including a six-yard quarterback sack, plus a QB hurry.

It is his team-high third sack of the season and he has 16.5 in his career, one short of Jeremy Jarmon for fifth place in school history.

· Redshirt freshman linebacker J.J. Weaver had six tackles, including two for loss, both career highs.

· Senior punter Max Duffy punted three times for a 46.7-yard average.

· Senior kicker Matt Ruffolo made all of his kicks today, field goals of 30 and 27 yards, plus all four extra points.

