54th District volleyball tournament postponed

High School Volleyball set to start practices August 10th in Idaho. Labeled as a moderate risk sport by the the IHSAA
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 has affected sporting events around the nation and across the Commonwealth. Now that the postseason is here, it continues to wreak havoc with schools in red counties. Buckhorn, who is hosting the 54th District volleyball tournament this year, announced that the tournament would be postponed.

The 54th District volleyball tournament will be postponed due to Perry County being a red county. Our Principals,...

Posted by Buckhorn Wildcat Athletics on Sunday, October 18, 2020

As of Saturday, October 17, Perry County has 32.2 average cases per 100k population. Counties enter the red when they hit 25 average cases per 100k population.

In addition, both Martin County (57th) and Lawrence County (58th) will not be able to participate in their district volleyball tournaments.

