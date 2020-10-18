54th District volleyball tournament postponed
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 has affected sporting events around the nation and across the Commonwealth. Now that the postseason is here, it continues to wreak havoc with schools in red counties. Buckhorn, who is hosting the 54th District volleyball tournament this year, announced that the tournament would be postponed.
As of Saturday, October 17, Perry County has 32.2 average cases per 100k population. Counties enter the red when they hit 25 average cases per 100k population.
In addition, both Martin County (57th) and Lawrence County (58th) will not be able to participate in their district volleyball tournaments.
