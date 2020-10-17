Advertisement

Winchester volunteers repair house for two disabled veterans

Robert Leon Rucker and his roommate Philip White watched from their wheelchairs as church volunteers cut down trees and cleaned trash.
Robert Leon Rucker and his roommate Philip White watched from their wheelchairs as church volunteers cut down trees and cleaned trash.(Olivia Russell- WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers came together on Saturday to help two disabled veterans. Robert Leon Rucker and his roommate Philip White watched from their wheelchairs as church volunteers cut down trees and cleaned trash. They’re also installing heaters and fix the caved-in, leaking ceilings.

“It’s a big inspiration to me for somebody to step in and help me on this house,” Rucker said.

“They have sacrificed life and limb and it’s most important to take care of those that can’t take care of themselves now,” said Steve Morris, a volunteer. Rucker says he’s tried making improvements himself, but hasn’t been able to. That’s why church members stepped up.

Rucker says it was a powerful moment because this house means a lot to his family. “This house has been here for a long time. My daddy died and I bought the house. I just don’t want nothing to happen to it. I want to keep it in the family as long as I can keep it.”

Morris hopes Rucker and White will be warm and comfortable this winter. “If we don’t help each other, nobody else is going to,” Morris said.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

