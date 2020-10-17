WATCH: District play on the gridiron continues around the Mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We had 11 games from Week 6 of the high school football season. Here are the highlights from those games.

Lexington Christian 28, Somerset 21

Johnson Central 33, Harlan County 2

Pikeville 43, Hazard 7

Williamsburg 40, Pineville 0

Sayre 53, Phelps 24

Breathitt County 26, Greenup County 19

Shelby Valley 51, East Ridge 0

Leslie County 32, Knott Central 14

Corbin 14, Lincoln County 8

Perry Central 32, Clay County 24

Bell County 58, Jackson County 0

