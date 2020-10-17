Advertisement

WATCH: District play on the gridiron continues around the Mountains

Somerset's Kaiya Sheron drops back to pass vs. Lexington Christian.
Somerset's Kaiya Sheron drops back to pass vs. Lexington Christian.(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We had 11 games from Week 6 of the high school football season. Here are the highlights from those games.

Lexington Christian 28, Somerset 21

Johnson Central 33, Harlan County 2

Pikeville 43, Hazard 7

Williamsburg 40, Pineville 0

Sayre 53, Phelps 24

Breathitt County 26, Greenup County 19

Shelby Valley 51, East Ridge 0

Leslie County 32, Knott Central 14

Corbin 14, Lincoln County 8

Perry Central 32, Clay County 24

Bell County 58, Jackson County 0

