WATCH: District play on the gridiron continues around the Mountains
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We had 11 games from Week 6 of the high school football season. Here are the highlights from those games.
Lexington Christian 28, Somerset 21
Johnson Central 33, Harlan County 2
Pikeville 43, Hazard 7
Williamsburg 40, Pineville 0
Sayre 53, Phelps 24
Breathitt County 26, Greenup County 19
Shelby Valley 51, East Ridge 0
Leslie County 32, Knott Central 14
Corbin 14, Lincoln County 8
Perry Central 32, Clay County 24
Bell County 58, Jackson County 0
