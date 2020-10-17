Advertisement

Vols honoring Kentucky Wildcats linebacker

The Tennessee Vols are honoring Kentucky linebacker Chris Oats during Saturdays game by setting out his jersey No. 22.
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Vols are honoring Kentucky junior linebacker Chris Oats during Saturdays game by setting out his jersey No. 22.

Oats has been battling a serious medical condition since May.

The Kentucky Wildcats announced this season they will be honoring Oaks by having a different player wear his No. 22 jersey each week.

“We are going to recognize (UK linebacker) Chris Oats and have a player each week wear his number in honor of Chris, starting with DeAndre Square this week, who would normally be playing side-by-side with him as the two inside linebackers,” head coach Mark Stoops said. “Keaton Upshaw is his roommate and wants to wear it and honor him for the first home game. Those are the first two we have set and from there we will alternate his number to honor him and show him he’s still with us and we’re thinking about him.”

The hashtag #22OATStrong has been trending.

The Vols take on the Wildcats at Neyland Stadium, Saturday Oct. 17 at 12:00 p.m.

