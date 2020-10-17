Advertisement

President Donald Trump tours the mountains thanks to supporters

By Tommy Pool
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered in Coal Run Village Saturday Morning for a caravan.

“We are here to show our support for the president. You’ve seen a lot of these events going on all around the country and I think this is kind of our version of that,” said coordinator Roger Ford.

The caravan split up into two groups driving most of the day throughout Eastern and Central parts of the state.

“We are going to be traveling through 600, 650 miles of highway today in Eastern Kentucky. We are covering 33 Counties,” said Ford.

During the eight hour trip, more and more supports joined as the caravan traveled through different counties.

“A lot of local people. People from other counties. West Virginia Virginia Tennessee. We’ve had people as far away is New York south as far as Texas that are meeting with us in different places today,” said Ford.

Supports said the reason they joined is simple.

“Just to show the people that he has support," said Dwight Thompson.

“That Eastern Kentucky do you support Donald J Trump,” added his wife Sharon.

“You know he’s the man that don’t care to stand up to everybody there and let them know how he feels,” said Keith Boles.

