October 17th marks the first Saturday of voting in the history of the Commonwealth

While some disagree with the early voting process, voters at the polls in Lexington Saturday tell WKYT they're in favor of it for a variety of reasons.
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is November 3rd, but around 22 million Americans have already cast their ballot according to the US Election Project.

There’s been a big turnout in the Commonwealth... one that’s unprecedented in many ways. October 27th marks the first time in Kentucky history voters have cast ballots on a Saturday.

While some disagree with the early voting process, voters at Lexington polls tell WKYT they’re in favor of it for a variety of reasons. Voters mention they feel it’s safer during the pandemic. They also mention it’s more convenient for most people’s work schedules.

Should we see more of these early voting opportunities in future, hopefully pandemic-free elections? Some voters say yes, but within reason.

Some voters say they disagree with mail-in voting. Others question the expense.

Agree or disagree with the early opportunities, one thing was clear. Most Kentuckians at the polls couldn’t wait to practice their right to vote.

There are 8 polling locations in Lexington. Registered voters can go to any one, regardless of where they live.

