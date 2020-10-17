Advertisement

Kentucky Department for Public Health lays out COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Dr. Steven Stack, KDPH commissioner says the first phase of the plan will help ensure those most at risk have access to the vaccination.
Dr. Steven Stack, KDPH commissioner says the first phase of the plan will help ensure those most at risk have access to the vaccination.(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Department for Public Health is announcing an initial draft plan for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to local health departments and health care organizations.

The KDPH anticipates the first shipment of the vaccine would be delivered to the state sometime between later 2020 to early 2021 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Defense.

“The federal government provided a detailed plan for how states should distribute the vaccine, once all safety trials are completed, and the commonwealth’s plan closely mimics their recommendation,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Protecting the health and lives of our Kentucky families remains our top priority as we battle COVID-19 and as vaccines arrive.”

Dr. Steven Stack, KDPH commissioner says the first phase of the plan will help ensure those most at risk have access to the vaccination. That includes certain health care workers and first responders.

“The plan will accommodate vaccinating these essential workers in every county across the commonwealth,” said Dr. Stack.

The publicly available draft plan, filed today with the CDC, is posted to kycovid19.ky.gov. It references several factors including vaccine management and tracking, supply management, community education and engagement, and analytics.

Dr. Stack explains that at first, supplies of the vaccine will be limited, and that is the reason for a phased distribution approach. He says that will change as supplies of the vaccine rise, adding that distributing the vaccine to as many as 4.4 million residents will likely take a year or more to complete.

“For months, it’s been necessary to remind Kentuckians that there is no cure for COVID-19 and that no vaccine exists. It’s gratifying to have gotten to this point, to be in the position of saying that soon, the vaccine will be available to some and that it’s on its way to every resident of our commonwealth who wishes to take it,” Dr. Stack noted.

Cabinet Secretary Eric Friedlander said, “The COVID-19 vaccine is imperative to fully reopening Kentucky’s economy and helping with the return to what feels ‘normal:’ Traditional classroom education, full-capacity business operations, social activities, and more. Getting immunized against not only COVID-19, but getting and remaining current with all recommended vaccines, is important. It protects you, and it protects those around you. Vaccines are the best way we have to prevent infectious disease. A successful immunization program depends on the cooperation of every person.”

Kentuckians are asked to continue to practice social distancing of at least six feet, wear a mask, and practice hand hygiene.

Federal officials will review and provide necessary feedback on the commonwealth’s draft plan. The final plan will be posted to kycovid19.ky.gov.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

New COVID-19 oral rinse may be good option for kids, seniors

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
A new COVID-19 test currently being used for film crews that have to be tested consistently will be available at some Louisville sites next week.

News

Pike County Republicans host Early Voter Rally in Pikeville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Republicans hosted an early voting rally in Pikeville Friday, asking people to show up to the polls.

News

Kentucky football games vs. Georgia postponed, at Missouri moved up as SEC adjusts schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two Kentucky football games switch dates due to positive COVID-19 cases force schedule changes in the SEC.

Sports

Watch: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week

Updated: 3 hours ago
For tonight’s Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week, Harlan County hosts Johnson Central.

Latest News

State

Ky. Treasurer accused Gov. Beshear of misusing taxpayer dollars during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball is questioning the use of taxpayer dollars in the use of executive orders during the pandemic.

News

A Town Divided -4 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, one survivor shares her story

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Domestic violence survivor and former WYMT reporter, Hannah Reynolds, shared her story with us.

News

A town divided: Tennessee-Kentucky matchup creates interesting divide for border town

Updated: 4 hours ago
One Kentucky town has a strong divide when it comes to Tennessee and Kentucky allegiances.

News

Businesses continue to see increased tourism at Red River Gorge - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Somerset girl and volunteers decorate child graves - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6