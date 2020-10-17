Governor Beshear announces 1,295 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths in Kentucky Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,295 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Saturday.

At least 86,797 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,312.

162 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. One child was just seven days old.

Governor Beshear said, “These cases are all over the place. On top of that, all of our other numbers are going the wrong way, too. More Kentuckians hospitalized and in the ICU than ever,” said Gov. Beshear. “We know what it takes to stop these numbers from escalating. People’s lives depend on it.”

17,155 people have recovered from the virus.

1,794,634 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is 4.62%.

