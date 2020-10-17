Advertisement

Federal appeals court upholds Kentucky abortion law

(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld a decades-old Kentucky law requiring abortion clinics to have written agreements with a hospital and an ambulance service in case of medical emergencies.

The 2-1 decision by the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals reverses a federal judge’s ruling, who had said the law violated constitutionally protected due process rights.

However, in Friday’s ruling, the appeals court rejected that argument and instead countered the “district court erred in concluding that Kentucky would be left without an abortion facility.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky said Friday’s ruling would subject health care providers to “needless red tape.”

