Explosion reported on South Main Street in Harrisonburg, Va.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 2:41 p.m.) — Officials say that the two individuals who were flown to UVA are in stable condition.

Officials say they have no reason to believe there are other injuries at this time. They are currently conducting a secondary search of the area.

Crews are currently in the process of reopening South Main Street, but will continue to be onsite for the remainder of the day and the next few days.

It will likely be a few days to determine the exact cause of the explosion and fire, according to officials.

Columbia Gas was on scene to shut down nearby gas lines in the area.

(UPDATE 12:59 p.m.) — Officials say they have no reason to believe anyone else is inside the building where the explosion occurred.

(UPDATE 12:15 p.m.) — James Madison University tweeted that three students were involved in the incident.

Of the three individuals recently reported injured, one individual, who was transported to RMH, is being treated for cuts to the arm from flying glass, according to officials.

Two other JMU students were treated on the scene and released. All three students were participating in a community event.

Officials have not given an update on the two individuals flown to UVA.

Officials say that the fire from the explosion has been contained. Parts of South Main Street will stay closed for several hours.

(UPDATE 11:53 a.m.) — Two individuals were flown from the scene to UVA after this morning’s explosion. One is being treated at RMH.

Officials say the victims were outside of the building when crews arrived at the scene.

The fire from the explosion is contained, but still not out, according to officials. Cheif Tobia with the Harrisonburg Fire Department says crews will most likely be on the scene for days.

(UPDATE 11:06 a.m.) — Two stores in the shopping center report its employees are okay after the incident this morning.

View from back area of building.



Governor Ralph Northam tweeted that he has deployed state emergency personnel for additional support regarding the explosion.

Despite Northam’s tweet, officials can not confirm the incident was a gas explosion.

My team and I are closely monitoring the situation in Harrisonburg after a gas explosion this morning.



(UPDATE 9:33 a.m.) — City officials say the explosion happened in a commercial business area in Miller Circle in Harrisonburg.

As of 9:27 a.m., there are multiple crews and aid on the scene. Officials say at least three people have been transported from the scene, two in serious condition.

Firefighters are still handling the flames.

Officials say some nearby businesses have been impacted by the explosion, but there is no belief there are serious impacts or injuries from those businesses.

Officials say they haven’t been able to assess damage outside of the area for residents, but homeowners are encouraged to report property damage from the incident to the Harrisonburg Fire Department.

(ORIGINAL STORY 9:08 a.m.) — An explosion was reported on South Main Street near Wendy’s and El Charro.

Multiple WHSV viewers reported hearing or feeling the explosion for miles.

Reaction to this morning's explosion from WHSV viewers on our Facebook page. (WHSV)

There is still no word on what caused the explosion or if there were any casualties.

