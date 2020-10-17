Community members hold vendor rally to support Roy F. Collier Community Center

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members came together in support of the Roy F. Collier Community Center in Martin County.

Vendors and shoppers alike gathered in the parking lot as donations were collected in an effort to keep the business alive as the pandemic continues to hinder operations.

Cold Stop owner Mary Ann Ellis says that losing the community center would be a devastating blow.

“It’s terrible because I have children that are teenagers and they come here to the movies. Now, where are they going to go? You know, I remember growing up in this town," Ellis said. "We didn’t have this and we had to drive, you know, 30 minutes away and I don’t think it’s fair, I think. I love our town and the people here love this town.”

This story will be updated.

