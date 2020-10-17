Advertisement

Cloudy and dry, rain chances return Sunday night

By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tonight won’t be quite as cold as last night, but it will still be a little nippy.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see those cooler fall temperatures that we have been seeing all day. Mostly cloudy skies will hang around, as well. If you have any later evening plans you should be good to leave the rain gear at home, for we will stay dry, but a light jacket might be needed.

Tonight, that cloud cover will try to break slightly giving way to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop chilly once again, but not quite as cold as last night. Overnight lows fall into the lower to mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Sunday will be pretty similar to Saturday. We will be seeing a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with slightly more clouds than sun. Temperatures although starting out a little chilly will warm up into the mid to upper 60s. Most of us should stay dry throughout the day, however a few, light pop-up showers look to move in later Sunday evening. These look to stay mostly north, so those of us north of the Hal Rogers Parkway have a better chance of running into one of these. The majority of the soggy weather won’t move in until overnight, allowing us to stay warm and in the low 50s overnight.

Heading into next week, a cold front looks to stall out to our northwest which will provide us with daily rain chances.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s Monday with scattered showers mainly in our northern counties. Stray rain chances continue throughout the rest of the week. This will change as models start to become more confident with rain throughout the week.

Temperatures look to get back into the low to mid-70s for highs and upper 50s to lower 60s for lows. Another front could move in by the end of next week and into the weekend bringing more rain. More on that later.

