Weekend Forecast: Rain ends, skies clear, much cooler air in place

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! It will be a bit on the dreary side for a while today, but the weekend looks much better.

Today and Tonight

Rain chances will continue through at least mid-morning before starting to move out. Skies should start to clear by the afternoon hours and should be completely clear this evening and tonight. The thing you’ll notice the most today will be the temperature change. We will be lucky to get into the mid to upper 50s today for highs.

Tonight, it could get frosty, in more ways than one. As I type this, there is a Freeze Watch out for Buchanan and Dickenson County, Virginia starting at 2 a.m. Saturday, but that’s all we have so far. If the skies clear out, like I think they will, there will be frost and someone will hit the freezing mark or maybe a degree or two colder by Saturday morning. We’ll keep you posted if anything else is issued for our area.

Weekend Forecast

Outside of a cooler day on Saturday, both days look pretty good. Both feature sunshine during the day and mainly clear skies at night. The clouds will pick up on Sunday night as a potential front approaches the region. Highs on Saturday will be around 60 and climb into the mid to upper 60s on Sunday.

Extended Forecast

I’ll be honest with you, the models are a train wreck for next week. Here’s what I can tell you: I think we have at least some chance of rain every day. I think it’ll be 20% or less most days, but there is no consensus at all right now. It will be warmer. Highs will go from the 60s on Monday to close to 80 by Thursday.

I’m on vacation for a few days, so I won’t see you for a bit after today. The rest of the team will take good care of you though! Have a great weekend!

