Advertisement

Weekend Forecast: Rain ends, skies clear, much cooler air in place

WYMT Scattered Showers
WYMT Scattered Showers(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! It will be a bit on the dreary side for a while today, but the weekend looks much better.

Today and Tonight

Rain chances will continue through at least mid-morning before starting to move out. Skies should start to clear by the afternoon hours and should be completely clear this evening and tonight. The thing you’ll notice the most today will be the temperature change. We will be lucky to get into the mid to upper 50s today for highs.

Tonight, it could get frosty, in more ways than one. As I type this, there is a Freeze Watch out for Buchanan and Dickenson County, Virginia starting at 2 a.m. Saturday, but that’s all we have so far. If the skies clear out, like I think they will, there will be frost and someone will hit the freezing mark or maybe a degree or two colder by Saturday morning. We’ll keep you posted if anything else is issued for our area.

Weekend Forecast

Outside of a cooler day on Saturday, both days look pretty good. Both feature sunshine during the day and mainly clear skies at night. The clouds will pick up on Sunday night as a potential front approaches the region. Highs on Saturday will be around 60 and climb into the mid to upper 60s on Sunday.

Extended Forecast

I’ll be honest with you, the models are a train wreck for next week. Here’s what I can tell you: I think we have at least some chance of rain every day. I think it’ll be 20% or less most days, but there is no consensus at all right now. It will be warmer. Highs will go from the 60s on Monday to close to 80 by Thursday.

I’m on vacation for a few days, so I won’t see you for a bit after today. The rest of the team will take good care of you though! Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - October 15, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

NOAA releases 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The WYMT Weather Team will be releasing their 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook in late November.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30pm Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Cold front arrives bringing rain tonight, cooler air Friday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Clouds and rain chances increase tonight as that cold front moves into the mountains.

Latest News

Forecast

Cold front moves through later, rain chances increase

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Enjoy the first half of the day, because some big changes are on the way this evening and for the weekend.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - October 14, 2020

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - October 14, 2020

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Big cool down on the way as cold front arrives Thursday night

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
The clear skies continue tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid-50s.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 4 p.m. forecast - October 15, 2020

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Forecast

Mild day ahead with lots of sunshine, changes coming later this week

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:55 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a bit of a chilly morning, it’s shaping up to be a very nice day for this time of the year.