WATCH: More district champions crowned on the pitch

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the scores from soccer district championships in the Mountains from Thursday evening.

47th District Boys:

Somerset 6, Pulaski County 1

49th District Girls:

North Laurel 5, Corbin 1

50th District:

Girls: Middlesboro 3, Knox Central 2 (shootout/penalty kicks)

Boys: Knox Central vs. Harlan County

53rd District Boys:

Hazard 1, Perry Central 0 (shootout/penalty kicks)

54th District Boys:

Powell County 12, Jackson City 2

57th District Girls:

Prestonsburg 3, Johnson Central 2

58th District:

Girls: Lawrence County 6, Pikeville 0

Boys: Lawrence County 3, Belfry 2

