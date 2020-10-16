WATCH: More district champions crowned on the pitch
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the scores from soccer district championships in the Mountains from Thursday evening.
47th District Boys:
Somerset 6, Pulaski County 1
49th District Girls:
North Laurel 5, Corbin 1
50th District:
Girls: Middlesboro 3, Knox Central 2 (shootout/penalty kicks)
Boys: Knox Central vs. Harlan County
53rd District Boys:
Hazard 1, Perry Central 0 (shootout/penalty kicks)
54th District Boys:
Powell County 12, Jackson City 2
57th District Girls:
Prestonsburg 3, Johnson Central 2
58th District:
Girls: Lawrence County 6, Pikeville 0
Boys: Lawrence County 3, Belfry 2
