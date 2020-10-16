Advertisement

USPS worker responsible for discarded absentee ballots no longer employed, could face federal charges

Generic ballot photo.
Generic ballot photo.(Scott McLeod / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former USPS worker could face federal charges after more than 100 absentee ballots were found amid a pile of discarded USPS mail in a dumpster Thursday.

A statement from a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General said the person “is no longer employed by the USPS. I cannot provide any further details surrounding their employment due to federal privacy concerns.”

“The case has been accepted for federal prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Special Agent Scott Balfour wrote in the statement Friday. “They will determine what charges are appropriate after a review of all the facts in the case.”

Balfour had said Thursday that the 112 ballots and two political advertisements already were “returned to the USPS and will be delivered to customers (Thursday).”

He also said the discarded mail was intended for delivery in the Jeffersontown area, the 40299 zip code in particular.

