Pumpkin spice mac & cheese? It’s happening
Pumpkin spice-flavored products may be old news, but they’re still popular.
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WVLT/CNN) - Pumpkin spice-flavored products may be old news, but they’re still popular. So popular that Kraft Heinz recently ended its campaign to get folks on board to try it.
There was a waiting list for the product, which only 1,000 people will actually receive, and you have to be in Canada to get it.
CNN reports that the package comes with dry macaroni noodles and a pumpkin spice flavored powder to add to the classic cheese powder.
It also comes with cinnamon to sprinke on top. Plus, you get a coffee mug. The sweepstakes ended September 29.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.