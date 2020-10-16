Advertisement

Pike County Schools will return to virtual learning next week

(WLUC/CDC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Pike County will return to virtual learning next week.

The decision was posted on the school district’s Facebook page on Thursday.

Officials say the move comes after the county went red on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

In addition to the transition back to online learning, all extracurricular activities and sporting events are suspended starting Monday, October 19th until further notice.

Students will report to school on Friday to get ready to transition to remote learning.

