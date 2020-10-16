Advertisement

Pike County Republicans host Early Voter Rally in Pikeville

Phillip Wheeler takes the stage at Friday's Republican Voter Rally in Pikeville.
Phillip Wheeler takes the stage at Friday's Republican Voter Rally in Pikeville.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of Republicans from the Pike County area gathered outside of the Appalachian Wireless Arena Friday to show support for their party as the election nears.

Signs for the re-election of President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and State Senator Phillip Wheeler lined the stage area as Wheeler joined to discuss the importance of the upcoming election with his supporters.

Norma Kirk-McCormick, candidate for Dist. 93 State Representative, was also campaigning at the event.

Roger Ford, one of the supporters in attendance, said the event was a good way to remind people to vote and served as a good lead-in to the Trump Caravan planned for Saturday.

“It seems that we’re very polarized and I think this election’s probably one of the most important elections of my lifetime," Ford said. “So I think you’re gonna see a large turnout from the people here in the area because I think they recognize that.”

