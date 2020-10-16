Man arrested on Robbery charges in Harlan County

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan Police Department officials say a man was arrested Tuesday after he robbed Harlan HLT Check Exchange at gunpoint and zip-tied an employee.

Matthew Hinkle of Jones Creek was arrested after officers found outstanding warrants for his arrest.

After his arrest officers found a handgun, and attire at his home that authorities linked to Hinkle and the robbery.

Harlan Police were able to charge Hinkle with robbery and he was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

