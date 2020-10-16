Advertisement

Man arrested on Robbery charges in Harlan County

(KBTX)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan Police Department officials say a man was arrested Tuesday after he robbed Harlan HLT Check Exchange at gunpoint and zip-tied an employee.

Matthew Hinkle of Jones Creek was arrested after officers found outstanding warrants for his arrest.

After his arrest officers found a handgun, and attire at his home that authorities linked to Hinkle and the robbery.

Harlan Police were able to charge Hinkle with robbery and he was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Businesses continue to see increased tourism at Red River Gorge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Some attractions seeing numbers like never before with people coming all the way from Michigan and Georgia.

News

Pike County Schools will return to virtual learning next week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The decision was posted on the school district’s Facebook page on Thursday.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Rain ends, skies clear, much cooler air in place

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! It will be a bit on the dreary side for a while today, but the weekend looks much better.

National

AP FACT CHECK: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thursday's town halls were the result of the second debate being canceled.

Latest News

News

2020 Census deadline arrives, Owsley County’s response rate is the lowest in the state 11 p.m.

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Doctors starting to see younger patients with severe COVID symptoms

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
As things continue to reopen and life starts to feel a bit more like normal, doctors are warning everyone this is not a time to let guards down.

State

Sen. Mitch McConnell casts early, in-person ballot in Louisville

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Sen. Mitch McConnell surprised voters at the Fairgrounds in Louisville on Thursday morning when he cast his ballot early and in person.

National

Pumpkin spice mac & cheese? It’s happening

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Pumpkin spice-flavored products may be old news, but they’re still popular.

News

2020 Census deadline arrives, Owsley County’s response rate is the lowest in the state

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
This week, the Supreme Court ruled the Trump Administration can end the census count on October 15 instead of the end of the month.

Regional

Braidy Industries changes name to Unity Aluminum

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An aluminum company planning to build a massive mill in Appalachia has changed its name from Braidy Industries to Unity Aluminum.