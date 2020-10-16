Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Friday

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and new deaths on Friday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported one new death and 22 new cases. This brings the county’s total to 709.

The Pike County Health Department reported one new death bringing the county’s death toll to 4. Health officials also reported 18 new cases bringing the county’s total to 721 and 190 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 36 new cases. There are 14 new cases in Knott County bringing the county’s total to 284 with 135 of those active. Lee County has two new cases bringing the county’s total to 28 with 13 of those active. The health department has not received the lab confirmation on the cases at the Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center so those will be added to their numbers as soon as they receive them. Leslie County reported two new cases which brings the county’s total to 108 with 52 of those active. There are four new cases in Letcher County bringing the county’s total to 265 with 126 of those active. Owsley County has four new cases bringing the county’s total to 60 with 20 of those active. Perry County reported 10 new cases bringing the county’s total to 416 with 100 of those active. Health officials also reported nine recovered cases.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported eight new cases, with two of those coming from Manchester FCI, and one recovered case in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 398 with 85 of those active. In Jackson County, there are seven new cases, two probable cases and three recovered cases bringing the county’s total to 237 with 48 of those active. Rockcastle County reported 10 new cases, with three of those coming from Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation, two probable cases and three recovered cases. This brings the county’s total to 190 with 68 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 15 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,172 with 368 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 19 new cases with one of those being a child. This brings the county’s total to 721 with 183 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported four new cases bringing the county’s total to 587 with 47 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported that students in an Adams Middle School 6th grade class will be out of quarantine Friday. There were placed in quarantine Friday out of caution due to a positive COVID-19 state-required report received Thursday. Friday morning the health department was notified by the physician’s office the test is negative. This was not a repeat test but a reporting error. The health department has contacted that practice and is working with them on policies that will prevent this from occurring in the future. The status of this situation has also been reported to the Board of Education.

