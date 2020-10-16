Kentucky football practices at the University of the Cumberlands on the way to Knoxville

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On their way down to Knoxville, the Kentucky football team made a stop at one of the local colleges for practice. The University of the Cumberlands, a top team at the NAIA level, opened its facilities to the Wildcats on Friday.

Taking practice on the road 🛣😼 pic.twitter.com/TbKLE64pWG — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 16, 2020

Here are more pictures from the team’s visit from Matt Ferrell, who shared the pictures with WYMT.

The Cats take on No. 18 Tennessee at Noon on Saturday on the SEC Network. Kentucky is in search of its first win at Neyland Stadium since 1984.

