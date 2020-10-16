Advertisement

Kentucky football games vs. Georgia postponed, at Missouri moved up as SEC adjusts schedule

Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) celebrates with tight end Justin Rigg (83) after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020
(WYMT) - In a release Friday night, the SEC announced that it is shifting around it’s football schedule after positive COVID-19 tests forced two games to be moved this week.

Kentucky’s game vs. Georgia, originally scheduled for October 24 will be moved to October 31 at noon, and will be televised on the SEC Network.

Kentucky’s game on the road against Missouri has been moved from October 31 to October 24, with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m., and televised on the SEC Network.

Kentucky Athletics also confirmed the SEC’s scheduling changes in a release Friday evening.

“As we go through these unprecedented times, the programs in the SEC continue to work through the protocols and scheduling which keeps players, coaches, staff and fans as safe and healthy as possible, while trying to afford the opportunity to play a full schedule,” said Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart. "Moving these games gives the conference and our program the best opportunity to accomplish these goals.

“These adjustments may create inconveniences and our staff is here to assist to the extent we can with those changes. Please contact our ticket office with any questions.”

UK also confirmed that tickets and parking originally purchased for the October 24 Georgia game will still be valid on October 31.

Other games moved include South Carolina at LSU moving to 4:00 p.m. on October 24, Missouri at Florida moving from October 24 to October 31, Vanderbilt at Missouri moving from October 17 to December 12, and LSU at Florida moving from October 7 to December 12.

