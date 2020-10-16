Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 1319 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported Friday

(Governor Andy Beshear (Facebook))
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1319 new cases and 4 new deaths in Kentucky on Friday.

At least 85,506 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1300.

17,018 people have recovered from the virus.

1,773,349 Kentuckians have received tests.

Governor Beshear said “another piece of unfortunate news: We have a COVID-19 outbreak at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex. We’ve had 17 inmates and two staff test positive. We will be testing the entire facility, and we will be using the protocols that we first used at Green River to successfully stop an outbreak that had occurred there.”

“My faith tells me I have to treat my neighbor as myself, and that means I have to protect my neighbor, whether I know them or not,” said Gov. Beshear. “My rights stop where they could be harmed. Let’s do the right thing and let’s follow our values.”

COVID-19 Kentucky numbers 10/16/2020
COVID-19 Kentucky numbers 10/16/2020(None)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

